Xbox Series X Price: Insider Daniel Ahmad reasons about the cost of the next-gen console

Discussing next-gen with his followers on Twitter, the established analyst and insider Daniel Ahmad offers us interesting food for thought on the launch price of the Xbox Series X and on the cost required by Microsoft to produce each console.

Starting from the assumption that the Redmond house, if it wished, could always decide to market the Xbox Series X at a lower price than the production price, the analyst known on social networks as ZhugeEX hypothesizes that Microsoft will have to spend between 460 and 520 dollars to assemble each console by finding the necessary components from the respective companies, as in the case of Samsung for NVMe SSD and AMD for the Zen 2 CPU and the Ryzen GPU.

However, Daniel Ahmad's estimate is still very precocious and does not take into account the innumerable variations that will lead to market fluctuations from here to Christmas 2020i.e. during the launch period of the Xbox Series X and the competing console PS5. Suffice it to say, in this regard, that we do not yet know them Xbox Series hardware specifications and that we do not know whether or not Microsoft intends to adopt an Xbox All Access formula that allows users to subscribe to XSX gaming services monthly and, at the same time, obtain a console.

