Xbox Series X, price announcement: will arrive when Microsoft ‘is ready’

Contrary to what Sony did with PS5, Microsoft has already officially confirmed the Xbox Series X launch window: the next-gen console will arrive on the video market in November.

A first confirmation regarding a launch of the next videogame hardware that still looms as somewhat mysterious. At the moment, in fact, the details related to date and are unknown introductory price of PS5 and Xbox Series X. A circumstance that, now at the end of the summer, has translated into a discreet restlessness in the videogame community, anxious to learn official information about it.

However, it does not seem that for Microsoft it is still time to unbutton, at least according to the words of Samuel Bateman, Head of Marketing for the UK division of Xbox. In reassuring the fans active on Twitter, the latter has in fact confirmed that any information will arrive at the time deemed appropriate. “I see that everyone is eagerly waiting to know and that people want to plan their purchases etc. – writes Bateman on the social network- We will let you know everything when we are ready“. Concept reaffirmed in a further twitter:”If I could reveal it to you, I would. As I said, when we are ready, we will tell you“.

All that remains is to wait patiently for updates from the House of Redmond, which has recently confirmed the absence of Xbox Series X from this year’s Tokyo Game Show.