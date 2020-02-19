Xbox Series X: presentation event in April? An alleged leak emerges

Share it:

Recently an invitation for Microsoft's Media Briefing related to Xbox Series X presentation and apparently scheduled for early April.

The invitation (accompanied by the slogan Power Your Dreams) generically talks about the Xbox Series and does not specifically mention the Xbox Series X. The presentation is scheduled for April 6 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 09:30 local time, 18:30 in Italy.

Difficult to understand how real this invitation is, at the moment no international newspaper seems to have received precise information on the matter and it is not clear who first leaked the document, as long as there is talk of leak, it is not excluded that the material may be completely false.

At the moment there are therefore no certainties regarding the presentation of the Xbox Series X, Phil Spencer for its part has repeatedly made it clear that Microsoft's E3 will be full of surprises, the new console could be shown for the first time at the Los Angeles fair even if a private presentation in the spring is certainly desirable.

And what do you think of it? Will Xbox Series X be revealed in detail next April 6, or should we wait longer to discover new details and information on the Microsoft Next-Gen console?