Xbox Series X: Players at the center of it all, xCloud included in Game Pass Ultimate

With a post published on Xbox Wire, Phil Spencer wanted to put Microsoft's commitments for the next generation in black and white, reiterating how players will be at the heart of the entire Xbox ecosystem. Among the news announced, also the arrival of Project xCloud as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Xbox is building the future of gaming based on feedback from players, developers, partners and streamers, a future that puts the public at the center of the strategy, with the aim of meeting the needs of consumers. Here are the key points listed by Phil Spencer.

There will always be room for everyone in the Xbox community, an inclusive and safe community, with a team committed to security 365 days a year and 24 hours a day, to make sure that everyone can feel comfortable in the Xbox world. Over 300,000 ambassadors demonstrate their passion on a daily basis and make Xbox the best place to play.

All games will look better on Xbox Series X, the console has been designed to offer the best gaming experience with a 12 TeraFLOPS GPU, support for Ray Tracing and an Xbox Velocity Architecture designed to reduce loading times, support the Quick Resume and ensure high level immersion. Phil Spencer points out, however, that "no one will be forced to switch to Next-Gen " and all Xbox Game Studios games coming in the next couple of years (including Halo Infinite) can be played indiscriminately on PC, Xbox One S, Xbox One X and Xbox Series X. Full compatibility on day one with thousands of Xbox Original, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games is confirmed, all accessories will work regularly, including the Elite Controllers, the Adaptive Controller and many other peripherals, it will therefore not be necessary to purchase new controllers to have fun with friends but they will be able to use those in their possession. Thanks to Smart Delivery it will not be necessary to buy games twice and with a single purchase you will have access to the best version available for your platform. Supported games include Destiny 2, Gears 5, Halo Infinite, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel's Avengers and many other games yet to be announced.

Space also for the Xbox Game Pass, which will continue to allow access to the Xbox exclusive from day one at no additional cost, including the new titles of the Halo, Forza, Gears, Age of Empires, Minecraft, Hellblade, The Outer Worlds franchises, Psychonauts, Flight Simulator, State od Decay, Wasteland, Minecraft Dungeons, Sea of ​​Thieves and many other games still in development. Big news is the arrival of Project xCloud in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, at no additional cost, starting in September in some selected countries. This means that with only the Ultimate subscription it will be possible to access the benefits of Xbox LIVE Gold, the entire Xbox Game Pass catalog and all games streamed via xCloud, playable from smartphones and tablets.

Finally, Microsoft will continue to support the Xbox All Access program, also active for the next generation consolethus allowing the purchase of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a monthly fee, without the need to invest large amounts of money for the purchase of the console.

Appointment at the Xbox Showcase event on July 23 to learn more about the future of Xbox and to see the first Xbox Series X games in action, also confirmed the presence of the Halo Infinite campaign which will be shown to the public for the first time ever.