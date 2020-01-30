Xbox Series X: Phil Spencer talks about The Initiative's "old and new" video games

Share it:

Phil Spencer, the boss of the Xbox division, offers us on Twitter a small but significant clue about the "old and new" projects under development at the new first party studio of Microsoft The Initiative.

Through its official social profiles, Spencer has showed all his enthusiasm in informing us of the "great update that I had today with Darrell Gallagher and Matt Booty from The Initiative team. I am an incredibly talented studio that is committed to facing the important challenge of creating new things (and old things) in new ways".

The double reference to "old and new things" could be linked to the rumors about the Xbox Game Studios' 200 hires in view of the Xbox Series X recently, of which more than 13 should concern the study The Initiative.

Behind the words of Phil Spencer could therefore conceal the will of the leaders of the videogame division of Microsoft to entrust the new team led by Matt Booty the development of two titles, the first belonging to an intellectual property already known and the second linked to a completely new IP, in both cases adopting an original and innovative approach.

In recent days, on the other hand, even the Design Director by The Initiative, Drew Murray, confirmed that he had interacted with the top players of Xbox Game Studios to receive suggestions and directives regarding the titles being developed at the new software house in Santa Monica.