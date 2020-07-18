Xbox Series X: Phil Spencer returns to exclusives, 'the choice will be up to the developers'

Share it:

A week after the Xbox Games Showcase, Phil Spencer has returned to talk about Microsoft's approach to the exclusive Xbox Series X, underlining that although the strategy envisages giving continuity to the current generation for the next two years, freedom of choice will be given to developers.

In fact, Microsoft has always stated that in the first two years of life of the next-gen all games for Xbox Series X will also be released on current consoles. The concern of fans is that this cross-gen approach may limit game development, with developers forced to adapt their creations to hardware that is no longer up to par. However Phil Spencer, in a recent interview with GameStar, wanted to emphasize that It will be up to individual developers to decide whether to make their game cross-gen or exclusively targeted at the next generation.

Spencer said in fact: "What you will see on the 23rd is that we are giving our studios maximum creative freedom to build the games they imagine. As you know, in recent years we have added many studios to Xbox Game Studios, providing them with financial stability, creative freedom and the ability to develop what they want and our developers want to create games that reach the widest possible audience. So, I think about when you hear Matt Booty talking about this or our developers, they'll tell you that we have a vision for each game and our vision starts with the player, not the device. If a developer comes to us and says – No, I just want to focus on the next-gen – we will be completely open and in favor of it.. If, on the other hand, a developer wants to reach more audiences on multiple platforms, we will also be in favor of this".

In short, although Microsoft points to the extended support also for the current consoles, the decision on the next-gen exclusivity of a title will still be up to the developers. The first examples of exclusives aimed at Xbox Series X are in fact The Medium and Scorn but in the future others may arrive.