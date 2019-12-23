Xbox Series X: Phil Spencer reflects on the mistakes made in the generation of Xbox One

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During an interview with Game Informer, Microsoft's Phil Spencer offered his point of view on the future of Xbox Series X framing it in view of the efforts made by the Redmond house to overcome the mistakes made at the beginning of this generation console.

While not referring openly to communicative catastrophe of the announcement of Xbox One (here you will find our special on the Xbox One feedback about the always online features) and thorny issues such as the failure of Kinect and the exclusivity gap with the competition reduced only recently with the expansion of the Xbox Game Studios, the boss of Microsoft's Xbox division stresses how "I think a large part of our improvement process took place during this generation, while we were listening to fans and customers about what we needed to evolve".

"I love the fact that now our team can work on a platform that is somewhat unique, especially in the way of creating", then remarked Spencer before dwelling on the teaching received in overcoming the mistakes of first phase of the Xbox One generation to add that "Many people who represent our Xbox management team today inherited this platform and I think they did a really good job. But Xbox Series X is the first platform this team can work on from the beginning and I find their project incredibly encouraging ".

For further reading on nextgen vision from the Redmond house, we recommend you read our article on the Xbox Series X.