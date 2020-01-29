Xbox Series X: Phil Spencer prefers a higher frame rate than resolution

Share it:

Speaking to Stevivor's microphones, the head of the Xbox division Phil Spencer has returned to express himself on the Xbox Series X and on the next gen, declaring that in the future, he considers it more important to focus on frame rate rather than on resolution.

"We have never imposed any technical limit on the developers who have worked on our platforms, whether it is 60fps on Xbox 360 or 4K on Xbox One X. As always, we want to provide all the tools necessary to best enhance the creativity of each study." says Phil Spencer.

Moving forward in the interview, the head of the division Xbox made a reflection on the relationship between frame rate is graphics: "I think that with Xbox One X, remarkable graphic standards have been reached. Today's games are beautiful to look at, but I wish they were always equally pleasant and satisfying in terms of fluidity. With the gap between CPU and GPU, however, it is not possible to have the maximum resolution and frame rate at the same time. "

In conclusion, looking to the next gen and in particular to Xbox Series X, Phil Spencer stated that "In the future, we will not just show a few more pixels on the screen. We will always focus more on the frame rate and the sensations transmitted to the player, favoring more the fluidity of the game experience."

Do you agree with Phil Spencer's words? Remaining in theme with the next gen console of Microsof, we remember that on our pages you will find a special on the Microsoft teams at work on the Xbox Series X.