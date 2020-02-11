Xbox Series X: Phil Spencer feared a disastrous announcement

Share it:

As you are well aware, during the last The Game Awards has been officially revealed to the public Xbox Series X, the next generation Microsoft console. It looks like that though Phil Spencer, number one of the gaming division of the giant of Redmond, was afraid at the time of the announcement.

Given the terrible announcement of Xbox One and the repercussions it had in the fight against Sony with primacy, Spencer feared an encore and for this reason the marketing department proposed new ways of announcing the console:

"She came into the room and said 'We should do something big, something that has never been seen before. Let's do it, we are not in the position we wanted to occupy in the current generation. I don't think we can grow in the sector by continuing to do what we we've always done. Let's try something new. ""

"We have to make decisions and often we don't know how the public will take it. Every choice we make between today and the launch of the Xbox Series X, we are trying to do it differently than usual."

"Some of these choices will be right and some probably won't, but we certainly won't be silent. We want to do things big."

Fortunately things seem to have gone in the right direction and the interest from users towards the next-gen Microsoft console is now very high, especially in view of the support for services such as Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud.