Xbox Series X out on November 6th? The postponement of DiRT 5 relaunches the rumor

This morning Codemasters announced the postponement of DiRT 5, now scheduled for November 6 … a date that seems to have rekindled old rumors about possible Xbox Series X launch date.

In August, The Verge’s Tom Warren posted a photo of the packaging of the new Xbox controllers, the box clearly carries a notice inviting retailers to do not exhibit joypads before November 6th. VGC talked about an Xbox Series X launch in the first week of November, again aiming for the same date.

DiRT 5 will also be released on November 6th, however Codemasters has clarified that the date relates only to the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions: “DIRT 5 will be released on Friday 6 November 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, followed by Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later this year. A Google Stadia version will be released in early 2021. The game supports both Xbox Smart Delivery and the free PlayStation update when players upgrade to Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.“

There is talk of an availability of the next-gen versions generically expected by the end of the year, a procedure adopted by many publishers in recent months, after all, they cannot yet reveal the release dates of their next-gen games, since the two consoles do not have a public launch date.

It is therefore early to say if Xbox Series X will be released on November 6, What do you think about it?