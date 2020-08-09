Xbox Series X, news coming? Phil Spencer will be on Animal Crossing talk show!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Gary Whitta, the presenter of the talk show set in the Nintendian dimension of Animal Crossing, confirms the presence of Phil Spencer among the guests of honor of the next episode of his now famous online program.

After joking about Halo Infinite memes with Craig, the top representative of Microsoft's Xbox division is thus preparing to take on the role of Villager of what, according to the report published recently by Nintendo, represents the second best-selling video game ever on the Switch with over 22 million copies marketed globally.

Phil Spencer's appointment with the co-author of Star Wars Rogue One is scheduled for next week: the singer-songwriter will also participate in the Animal Crossing-themed talk show Lisa Loeb the actor Dylan Sprouse.

As our most loyal readers will know, Whitta's digital show has always offered some interesting things food for thought and made the background a nice background. In the last episodes, for example, Cory Barlog talked about God of War 2 on PS5 and Brie Larson urged Nintendo to take steps to make a Metroid movie with her as Samus.

The informal atmosphere of the talk show could therefore induce the Microsoft executive to reveal new details about Xbox Series X? We will find out over the next few days: in the meantime, we leave you to our special on the five best games of the Xbox Games Showcase with a view on the nextgen.