Xbox Series X: new price leak, a blue controller coming?

The famous YouTuber Alanah Pearce claimed to have received an image of the product list of a British chain from an unspecified source, thus managing to extrapolate valuable information on the Xbox Series X price.

In the database of the store in question we find Xbox Series X priced at £ 499.99, the console is identified as “Xbox One Series X“and the price, as reported by Alanah herself, could be a simple placeholder, it is therefore not absolutely certain that Microsoft’s next-gen platform will cost 500 pounds in England.

Also noteworthy is the issue related to the controllers, in the photo the SKUs of three Xbox Series X wireless controllers are clearly identified in the colors Black, White e Blue, three colors therefore even if at the moment the Redmond house has officially shown only the black joypad. In fact, the most attentive among you will remember at the beginning of August the appearance of a white Xbox Series X controller, whose packaging also shows compatibility with Xbox Series S, a console not yet announced.

A really difficult skein to unravel, we wait for Microsoft to clarify by announcing the release date and price of the Xbox Series X and formalizing the existence of the Xbox Series S. Will we know more in September?