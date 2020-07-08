Xbox Series X: new game of The Initiative at the event? No, according to Grubb

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday the official came: the expected presentation event of the Xbox Series X games will take place on July 23rd, and understandably the expectations are sky high.

Microsoft will offer us a new look at next generation games, with particular attention to the titles that are taking shape at the digital forges of the Xbox Game Studios. Among the already confirmed there is Halo Infinite, ready to take on the role of star player, but there is great curiosity also towards the first project of The Initiative, an all-star team founded in 2018.

According to an indiscretion released by VGC earlier this month, the first work The Initiative will be shown at the Xbox Series X games event. Of the same opinion, however, it does not seem to be Jeff Grubb, VentureBeat pen who recently has risen to the headlines with its famous calendar that anticipated many of the summer events. According to Grubb, it's still early to see The Initiative play: "I am aware of some rumors and reports that The Initiative will be at the Xbox games showcase, but it is not so. You have to keep in mind that it is a studio that began operating only in 2018".

In essence, according to the journalist, the times are not yet ripe to reveal the game of The Initiative to the world, having been in development for a short time. Will it really be like this? We will find out on July 23rd.