Xbox Series X, new event soon? Clues from Tom Warren, of The Verge

The month of September could be the right time to learn new information concerning the universe of Xbox Series X? An interesting indiscretion seems to suggest it.

To spread the suspicion, it is a peculiar twitter shared by Tom Warren through their official Twitter account. The Editor is part of the editorial staff of The Verge, as you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, has in fact published a Tweet with the following message:

“Less than a week to go September, an exciting month when it comes to technology:

Nvidia RTX 3090

Xbox *REDACTED*

iPhone 12 (forse?)

Surface Duo release

Galaxy Z Fold 2″

To attract the attention of gamers in particular, it is evidently the reference “Xbox ‘blacked out’ “, which seems not too covertly to suggest a new event linked to the next generation of consoles Microsoft. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what Tom Warren seems to be hinting at: the data launch or the price of Xbox Series X or a new round of announcements related to giochi next gen they all seem eligible candidates. To these we could also add the eventual reveal of the Xbox Series S chat, whose existence has never been confirmed at the moment.

At the moment, given the nature of the message or the absence of updates from Microsoft, all that remains is to take note of the rumor, waiting for any news.