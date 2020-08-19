Xbox Series X: new details on the architecture of the console revealed, here are the images

Share it:

Today during the panel dedicated to Xbox Series X scheduled at Hot Chips 2020, Microsoft will detail the new architecture developed for its next-gen console. However, some previews are already available thanks to the new images published.

While most of the information on Xbox Series X were already known, the new slides allow you to take a first concrete look at the design of the architecture and its dimensions. If indeed we were aware of the AMD Zen 2 8-core, 16-thread CPU, the size of the graphics chip is astonishing. The whole chip measures 360.4 mm square for 15.3 billion transistors and doing a quick image analysis the 52 CU GPU occupies 47.5% of the entire die. The slides also deal with the issue of chip scaling difficulties with respect to Moore's law problems. Although in fact the total size of the chip is in line with those of the latest Microsoft consoles, the number of duplicated transistors have led to a decidedly higher mold cost.

Microsoft then provides further details on the Velocity Architecture which uses cheap SSD instead of increasing system memory. This particular choice will bring a huge advantage in terms of loading times while keeping costs lower. In combination with the Sampler Feedback Streaming the hardware will be able to significantly improve performance without burdening RAM.

In anticipation of tonight's conference, we remind you that new Xbox Series X images have emerged taken during the XPERION event.