Xbox Series X, new announcements for August postponed: Shinobi602 launches the rumor

Unexpected news has reached Microsoft, with the announcement by the team of 343 Industries to proceed with the postponement of Halo: Infinite to 2021.

The new adventure of Master Chief will therefore not land on the market at the launch of Xbox Series X, but at a currently unspecified time next year. To throw further fuel on the bonfire of considerations triggered by the news, the well-known videogame Insider now intervenes Shinobi602. From the pages of ResetEra, the latter in fact shares a statement that instantly caught the attention of the community.

In commenting on the postponement of Halo: Infinite, the user alerted the public: "Expect that too other news related to the Xbox universe that have been circulating recently come a little later". Upon request for further clarification, Shinobi602 has better contextualized his words, reiterating that"Things that were planned for this month were move to next month"The Insider did not offer further details on this, but, predictably, the thoughts of many have gone to the recent new rumors about the Xbox Series S, the budget version of the Xbox Series X known in the public as Xbox Lockhart, but whose existence has never been confirmed by Microsoft.

Recently, the House of Redmond announced that it had abandoned the Xbox 20/20 initiative in favor of a more flexible communication strategy: to find out if the rumors shared by Shinobi602 will prove to be founded, there is therefore nothing left to do but wait.