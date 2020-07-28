Xbox Series X, new announcements coming soon: Phil Spencer is already thinking about the event in August

Share it:

Interviewed by youtuber iJustine, Phil Spencer of Microsoft confirmed that the surprises reserved for future buyers of the Xbox Series X are certainly not over after the event of 23 July. For the Xbox division boss, more announcements are expected in August, presumably during a new digital show.

Discussing the reveals that accompanied theXbox Games Showcase on July 23, the top representative of Microsoft's gaming division explained that it had to "talk even more about Xbox Series X". While not referring openly to a new media event along the lines of the next nextgen-themed digital shows, Spencer wanted to clarify to the content creator that this new batch of surprises for fans "should take place in August".

In the same interview with iJustine, the Microsoft executive then focused on functions such as advanced backward compatibility and graphic updates of the Optimized Games Xbox One which will be available on Series X later this year to emphasize, once again, how the announcements expected by the American tech giant "I think they will be made in August".

To stay on topic, in these hours too Aaron Greenberg Microsoft wanted to underline the cardinal points of the American company's nextgen strategy by mentioning the more sharp weapons of the Xbox Series X such as the Game Pass, the backwards compatibility, the computational power and the release of Halo Infinite at the launch of the console.