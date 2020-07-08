Xbox Series X: NACON announces an agreement with Microsoft to develop accessories

Share it:

After the acquisition of RIG in March, NACON continues with its expansion plan. During the NACON Connect the director of the peripheral division, Yannick Allaert, has announced a new important collaboration with Microsoft and with the Xbox brand.

After selling millions of controllers for PlayStation 4 (with the famous NACON Revolution) thanks to the historic partnership with Sony, NACON has announced that it has entered into a new license agreement with Microsoft which will lead to the creation of official accessories designed for PC, Xbox One and Redmond's next-gen console, Xbox Series X. An important novelty for all players looking for a viable alternative to the Xbox controller or the Elite Controller.

NACON has also revealed that it wants to enter the world of cloud gaming which thanks to the imminent arrival of 5G will provide new development opportunities. The company will in fact launch nnew accessories dedicated to mobile gaming on smartphones with the collaboration of various telecommunications operators.