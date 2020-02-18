Xbox Series X: Microsoft's nextgen console becomes … a cake!

Share it:

The Twitter user known as Halo_style, together with his friends with the same passion for Xbox consoles, decide to celebrate a common anniversary and to celebrate the advent of the nextgen in advance by making an Xbox Series X-shaped cake.

The culinary masterpiece proposed by fans of the green-crossed consoles draws inspiration from the tower design of the Xbox Series X admired during the Game Awards 2019. The same Aaron Greenberg, the head of the Xbox marketing section, wanted to publicly praise the initiative with a support message to the group of friends who ventured into this confectionery business.

Despite the wrong proportions and an evident problem in the positioning of the layers of the cake, the experiment carried out by Halo_style and his friends can be said to be successful, above all in fidelity to details such as the optical reader tray, the power button and, above all, the upper grid which, in the "unsweetened" version console, will enclose the large fan a low rotational speed on which the cooling system of the nextgen system.

Before leaving you to the images of the XSX themed cake that you find at the bottom of the news, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will also find our special video dedicated to the words of Phil Spencer on the absence of exclusivity at the launch of the Xbox Series X.