Xbox Series X: Microsoft stops production of One X, Lockhart is coming?

After a long afternoon of rumors and denials comes the official confirmation of Microsoft on the pages of The Verge. The Redmond house has decided to stop producing Xbox One X is Xbox One S All Digital Edition in view of the new one Xbox Series X.

On the other hand, reports on the stock shortage of Xbox One X and Xbox One S have followed one another in recent weeks also following the increase in the demand for home consoles caused by the Coronavirus epidemic. Now colleagues from The Verge have collected a statement from a Microsoft spokesman that reads: "As we head into the future with Xbox Series X, we have decided to take the natural path to stop production of Xbox One X and Xbox One S All Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be sold globally"The availability of the consoles should however be guaranteed for the next few months and the MS spokesman invites users to check with their resellers.

In short, with the advent of the next-gen the Redmond giant has decided to limit the production of current-gen consoles only to the standard version of Xbox One S. This choice opens the door to speculation about the cheaper next generation console, the now famous Xbox Lockhart or as some say Xbox Series S. The rumors spread on the net want the presentation of this second machine in August with enough power to support games in 1080p / 1440p.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the next Xbox Games Showcase linked to Xbox Series X to be held on Thursday 23 July at 18:00 Italian time, which we will follow live on Everyeye's Twitch channel.