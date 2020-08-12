Xbox Series X: Microsoft ready for new acquisitions? Here is the new financial report

Share it:

Over the past two years, Microsoft has been the protagonist of a series of acquisitions that have resulted in the stable of Xbox Game Studios some of the most promising developers on the market. According to what has emerged in recent days, however, the shopping list at Redmond is not yet finished.

As discovered by the well-known insider Klobrille, in the financial statement of the last 12 months recently presented by Microsoft to the SEC there is an interesting passage that suggests that the acquisition strategy by the Redmond giant is not yet finished: "Our gaming platform is designed to provide a variety of entertainment through a unique combination of content, community and cloud. Our exclusive content is created by Xbox Game Studios, a collection of proprietary studios that create iconic and differentiated gaming experiences. We continue to invest in new development studies to expand our IP roadmap and take advantage of new content creators. These unique gaming experiences are the cornerstone of Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service and community with access to a curated collection of over 100 first- and third-party console and PC titles.".

In short, after Ninja Theory, PlayGround Games, Obsidian is Double Fine new studios may soon arrive to support the Xbox Game Studios team and the new Xbox Series X console. Meanwhile, the insider Shinobi602 talks about a possible postponement of the Xbox Series X announcements scheduled for August.