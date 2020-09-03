Xbox Series X: Microsoft promotes the console as “the most powerful and most backward compatible”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent days, a post has appeared on the official Ubisoft website regarding the backward compatibility of PlayStation 5, a console on which the old titles of consoles other than PS4 do not seem to run. Taking advantage of the situation, Microsoft has published a particular post on social media concerning Xbox Series X.

The Xbox UK marketing lead, Samuel Bateman, in fact, took the opportunity to sponsor the next-gen machine of the Redmond giant not only as the most powerful from a performance point of view, but also as the most backwards compatible, since it will be possible to play Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Adding up the dose, Bateman also specified that the old titles will not just be backwards compatible, but will run better thanks to Series X hardware and in some cases will even enjoy these products at a higher framerate.

Speaking of compatibility, we remind you that today Microsoft announced a series of accessories and peripherals compatible with the Xbox Series X and with all the other consoles of the Xbox family. We also remind you that it is already possible to book the Xbox Series X controller on the official Microsoft store.