Xbox Series X: Microsoft has a "bold strategy" in mind to beat PS5

Microsoft's Xbox division chief Phil Spencer believes the Redmond house will adopt a "bold strategy" to beat the competition from Sony and its PS5 with the Xbox Series X.

In linking up with the reveal of the Xbox Series X design during i Game Awards 2019, Spencer told Gamertag Radio microphones that "We opted for that decision based on the ideas shared by one of our marketing managers, and it was a fantastic thing. That day we were in a meeting, he got up and said 'we should be really bold, something we have never done before 'now'. And then let's face it, we're not in the market position where we wanted to be for this generation ".

With this lucid consideration on the current force relationship between Microsoft and Sony on the subject of global sales of PS4 and Xbox One, the boss of the Xbox division also claims that "I don't think we will be able to stop this trend and grow our business if we continue to do what we have always done. We must try to do new and daring things. But when they presented me with that idea (of the Xbox Series X announcement at TGA 2019, editor's note)… well, honestly I was not so enthusiastic, I thought there would be too many game premieres ".