Xbox Series X: Microsoft accused of plagiarism by two developers for the reveal trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Using their respective social channels on Instagram and Twitter, the digital artist Nicolas Boritch and the developer David O'Reilly, father of the famous indie game Everything, accuse Microsoft of copying their works to create the announcement trailer of the Xbox Series X design .

According to Nicolas Boritch, the XSX presentation video would improperly use an animation created in 2015 that would show the effect of a light beam projected onto a dark background setting, with an adjoining particle explosion arising from objects "touched" by the beam. The tweet published by Boritch directly compares its effect with that observed in the trailer that announced the next-gen console from the The Game Awards 2019.

On the other hand, the accusation made against Redmond's house is less "direct" David O'Reilly, according to which the graphics of the Xbox division of Microsoft did not plagiarize Everything but, according to him, they were inspired by his bizarre universal sandbox to recreate theintroductory animation of the reveal trailer of the Xbox Series X. Again, we are shown a comparative video between the original work of the independent author and the XSX movie of the last TGA in Los Angeles.

While we wait to find out what implications this controversy may have that, for the moment, is limited to "simple" open letters published on social media, we invite you to read this article dedicated to the price of Xbox Series X based on the hardware of the console next -gen and the production costs that Microsoft will face.