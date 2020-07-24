Xbox Series X: launch scheduled for November according to Microsoft CFO

Share it:

Everything is ready for the release of Xbox Series X for November according to Microsoft CFO, Amy Hood, who also added that the launch line up will be the largest ever seen for a console release.

The confirmation would come from a conference call in which to a question regarding the launch date of the new console Amy Hood would have referred to the autumn period, specifically to the holidays of November. The call was not open to the public but Bloomberg's Dina Bass, who asked the launch window question, reported the CFO's response. via a Tweet that you can see at the end of the article.

This confirmation certainly does not constitute a bolt from the blue since the Colossus of Redmond had already repeatedly indicated the period of the winter holidays as a probable launch window for its new generation console, but to have further confirmation in light of the delays due the current post-pandemic situation is certainly reassuring.

Hood's only somewhat enigmatic statement concerns the Xbos Series X launch line-up, defined the largest ever seen so far, which could refer to the console's backward compatibility function and which will therefore see the majority of the last generation titles available at launch. The launch of the Xbox Series X is certainly strong of a winning marketing strategy, so we just have to wait for November to find out what Microsoft will reserve for the new generation of gaming.