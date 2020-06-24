Xbox Series X: July event, Aaron Greenberg and Phil Spencer speak

Share it:

For the month of June Microsoft does not seem to have any events dedicated to the Xbox Series X but the Xbox 20/20 show they will return in July and although there are still no precise dates, some details now emerge.

As known, July will be the month dedicated to Microsoft games for the Xbox Series X, with one show dedicated to first party games although news regarding third party titles is not excluded of course. Aaron Greenberg (Xbox Marketing Manager) has made it clear how everything is proceeding at best with regards to the show, with many assets ready and an organization that has not experienced any particular hitches.

The Xbox team is still working on the presentation but Greenberg and Phil Spencer himself have had a chance to have a look at the contents to make sure everything is in order. At the moment it is not yet possible to communicate a date but a Tweet generated a lot of curiosity since Spencer used the term "Live Event Video"… can we expect a live show instead of pre-recorded? Almost certainly not since in the United States the Covid-19 prevention rules are still very restrictive.

And what do you expect from the Microsoft event of July 2020? Let us know below in the comments area.