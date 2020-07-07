Xbox Series X: it's official, the nextgen games event arrives on July 23!

Share it:

Through a short but eloquent message shared on social networks, Microsoft's Xbox division has finally announced the date and time of the highly anticipated event on Xbox Series X games.

As anticipated by several rumors and leaks from the most accredited anonymous sources, the Xbox Games Showcase will be broadcast in the second half of the month and will be part of a series of initiatives such as that of the Xbox One Demo Event linked to the Summer Game Fest.

The Microsoft digital show dedicated to the nextgen video games for the Xbox Series X is scheduled for 18:00 Italian Thursday 23 July. The event will be broadcast live on the official Xbox.com website, on YouTube and on Twitch but not on Mixer given its imminent closure and, consequently, the redirection of all the apps and platform sites to Facebook Gaming, planned for 22 July.

What surprises await us during theXbox Games Showcase? According to the latest rumors rebounded on the net, the digital show will be the backdrop to the reveal of the GDR Obsidian and the gameplay of Everwild, in addition to the almost certain game video of Halo Infinite (will there be another title in the series?) and many other announcements. Finally, it is not yet clear whether there will also be room for gods third-party video games as happened at the PS5 games event on 11 June. And this, without mentioning the rumors about the announcement of the Xbox Lockhart or Series S and, perhaps, the presentation of the launch date he was born in Xbox Series X price.

In any case, as you can easily imagine our editorial team will follow the event live with a wide media coverage both on these pages and on the inevitable platform of the Tey channel of Everyeye. Appointment next July 23, therefore, to find out what is cooking in the parts of Redmond.