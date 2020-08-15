Xbox Series X is officially ready for launch: it will be silent, promises Phil Spencer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The presence of Phil Spencer at a show dedicated to Animal Crossing unexpectedly proved to be an opportunity to discuss some aspects of the launch of Xbox Series X.

Specifically, the head of the gaming division Microsoft confirmed that next gen hardware is officially ready for Day One, complete with final packaging, which he was able to test during the last weekend: "I took it home and opened it. I want to have the same experience that people will have at home. I put the batteries in the controller, everything was exactly like for someone who will buy it in a store"A condition that is not overly surprising after the confirmation that Xbox Series X will arrive in November.

Spencer then spent a few words to discuss the design phase that preceded the presentation of the console. Among the essential objectives that influenced its design, Spencer mentioned the will of create silent hardware, starting from what has already been done with Xbox One X. "When I put Xbox Series X in place of my Xbox One X, – says the verdecrociato manager – there was no more noise than I saw with the One X, but there was a lot more power. Literally, you plug it in, position it, and you get a really big upgrade. All my games run on it and sonically it behaves just like my Xbox One X, with a lot more power".