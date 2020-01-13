Xbox Series X is not in competition with PS5, explains Microsoft's Matt Booty

Share it:

Xbox Game Studios manager Matt Booty has returned to talk about Microsoft's nextgen vision and, after explaining that Xbox Series X games will also be released on Xbox One for two years, enters into the delicate matter of the future commercial battle that will be played between the end of 2020 between XSX and PS5.

On the occasion of the last interview granted to MCV.uk, the Microsoft executive he specified how "First of all, Sony has done a fantastic job in building its relationship with the public, selling consoles and obviously launching a series of fantastic first party games. I try to avoid framing things like a clash with Sony, I think rather than we have to focus on three things ".

The three factors on which the boss of Xbox Game Studios intends to focus on the nextgen are quite simple, as he explains himself stating that "first of all, we have to keep the promises we make, and this means that if we say that a game will be launched in a certain period, we have to do it. We also need to make sure that we maintain a high quality standard and to publish games of which it is we our fans are proud to define Xbox exclusives. Finally, we must continue to build characters, stories and worlds that know how to transcend generations, devices and platforms ".

However, Matt Booty's point of view focuses on development of first party video games of the house of Redmond and, consequently, may differ from the vision of the high spheres of the Xbox division and from the mission set by the leaders of Microsoft, committed to building a videogame ecosystem that includes both Xbox Series X and Windows 10 and Xbox One with related subscription services and programs, on all Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud.