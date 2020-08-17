Xbox Series X introduces itself: new images from the XPERION event

Share it:

The event is currently underway in Germany, at the city of Cologne xperion organized by Saturn also hosts the next generation Microsoft console.

Some bear witness to this shots appeared on social networks, in particular on Twitter. The visuals are interesting because they drop the console into the real world, allowing you to take a more detailed look at dimensions is proportions, as well as obviouslyaesthetics. Directly at the bottom of this news you can find a twitter showing an image: however, we point out that in the near future it could become subject to cancellation. What do you think of Xbox Series X, do you like the design chosen by the House of Remond?

The next-generation green-crisscrossed hardware, we remind you, is expected on the videogame market during the month of November. Recently, Phil Spencer had the opportunity to discuss different aspects of the advent of the next gen Microsoft. For example, during a long interview, the executive confirmed that Xbox Series X is ready for launch and that he himself had the opportunity to test the final packaging. The debut of the console, as known, will no longer coincide with the debut of Halo: Infinite, as the game of 343 Industries has been postponed to 2021. At the moment, no official details have been shared on the price of Xbox Series X.