Xbox Series X: Insiders confirm the presence of the expandable memory port

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The mysterious door appeared on the back of the new one Xbox Series X Microsoft returns to talk about itself. Over the weeks there has been much rumor about the real function of this input and the possibility of actually seeing it in the final version of the console. Now, however, interesting new information is emerging.

According to what reported by the site Thurrott and in particular by the insider Brad Sams, some sources very close to Microsoft and the development of the new console of the Redmond house would have confirmed that the famous rectangular door, previously defined as "debug", would actually be dedicated to ahigh-speed hardware memory expansion. In short, the hypothesis of expandable memory slot (much rumored also for the rival PlayStation 5).

In the meantime, some important considerations made by the user thereverendslim have intervened to consolidate this possibility. A few days ago details emerged about the possible use of a disk NVMe PCIe 4.0 Phison SSD thanks to the Linkedln profile of Jerry Lou, the engineer who designed the PS5019-E19T chip behind this technology, currently working on the new Xbox Series X. This particular SSD is compatible with the cards Compact Flesh Express type B 512GB (CFExpress) measuring 29.8mm X 3.8mm. The famous rectangular door in question measures exactly 31 mm X 4 mm.

Is Microsoft focusing on this type of technology? Thurrott's colleagues believe it is possible, even if currently the cost of this particular type of memory is really high (we are talking about 650 euros for 512 GB). More likely they are working on something compatible in Redmond. Pending official confirmation, what do you think of it?