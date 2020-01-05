Xbox Series X: HTC manager compares the power with that of a supercomputer of the past

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As if the hypotheses on the price of the nextgen consoles based on the leaks of the PS5 and Xbox Series X specifications were not enough, the Marketing Manager of HTC Vive, Shen Ye, launches into a daring comparison between the hardware capabilities of the future home system of Microsoft and the power of a supercomputer.

Through the pages of his Twitter profile, the HTC manager links to the rumors about the specifications of the upcoming PlayStation and Xbox platforms to feed the discussion by declaring that "Rumors say the Xbox nextgen will have 12 TeraFLOPS of computational power. IBM ASCI White, the world's fastest supercomputer 20 years ago, boasted a theoretical performance of 12.3 TeraFLOPS. It cost $ 110 million, weighs 106 tons and consumed 6MW of electricity (half of which only for the cooling system) ".

Thanks also to the functionality of the unusual design of the Xbox Series X, for late 2020 the designers of the Redmond house should therefore launch on the market a console capable of equaling a power multimillion dollar supercomputer from 2001. As Shen Ye himself points out, however, the similarities between the Microsoft gaming platform and theIBM scientific computer they stop at the mere count of TeraFLOPS, and that's why "ASCI White also had 160TB of hard disk space and 6TB of RAM memory".

What do you think of this technological and generational comparison? To find out more, find one of our here special on Xbox Series X with everything we know about Microsoft's nextgen console.