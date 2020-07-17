Xbox Series X: How long does the show last July 23? No price, release date and hardware

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Aaron Greenberg, head of Xbox marketing, recently spoke on the Xbox Wire pages to provide us with some additional information about the Xbox Series X games event on July 23rd.

Among other things, we have discovered that the whole show will be transmitted at 1080p resolution and at 60 frames per second. In any case, the 4K and 60fps version will also be uploaded to YouTube shortly after the deadline, thanks to which players will be able to admire every detail of future Xbox Series X games.

Shortly thereafter, Greenberg also spoke on Twitter to make another important clarification. The Xbox Games Showcase, as its name suggests, will be entirely dedicated to games, including Halo Infinite. Consequently, there will be no ad space for Xbox Series X. "I know you're all excited about the Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday. But I've seen some exaggerated expectations, so I want to clarify that there will be only one focus, the games. There will be no news on services, devices, or the like. Sonly the games. An entire show about an hour long entirely focused on games. I hope you will like it! ".

Apparently, we will have to keep waiting to find out the launch date and the price of the Xbox Series X. With his intervention, in any case, in addition to confirming the absence of news on the next-gen console, the head of marketing has also revealed that the Xbox Games Showcase will last approximately one hour.