Xbox Series X has what it takes to win the next generation according to Microsoft after seeing what PS5 has to offer

There is still a lot we don't know about PS5, starting with its desasapland and continuing with the games with which it intends to launch on the market. Despite this, Microsoft already seems to have very good feelings about being victorious from a new generation of consoles that would start this Christmas.

Phil Spencer has told IGN that he feels great about how Xbox Series X It is positioned against PS5 in terms of power and price, clarifying that the price of its console will be attractive ahead of the launch.

The Xbox manager was talking about the revelations of Mark Cerny regarding the insides of PS5 and dedicated a few good words to the work of the competition with the machine they are preparing.

"I certainly feel really good about how Series X is doing. Now I think Mark and his team have done a great job with the audio processing they talked about, their SSD technology is awesome, we like that. We have seen the work they have been doing. But you know, we have a holistic view of our platform, CPU, GPU, RAM, architecture speed, latency, backward compatibility, you know, it has taken us years to get to this point"

"I definitely have respect for any team after launching a platform, it just takes a lot of work. But I will say that when we see the demo to the public I will feel even better with the decisions we have made with our platform. And somehow I hope so"

Incidentally, he confirmed that they have a price for the console established and that they will modify it depending on how the competition moves. This is the same thing that Sony intends to do seeing what Microsoft decides, so it will be interesting to see which company takes the first step with a risky price while remaining exposed to competition.

"You have to set a target price for yourself. It is then when you modify it as you see that the competition arrives and moves through the market. I feel good about the price we have been able to get. I feel good about the price and capabilities of the Xbox Series X. I am incredibly confident in the full package"

Spencer assures that in Microsoft they have full confidence in them and they have been given margin to adjust the price as they see fit to enter the competition for the market.