Xbox Series X: GameStop Italia opens the page dedicated to the Microsoft Next-Gen console

GameStopZing Italy has recently launched the Xbox Series X product page inviting interested players to leave their email address to be among the first to receive news regarding the availability and price of the new Xbox.

To register, simply go to the GameStop site, indicate a valid and working email address and press the confirm button, after putting the check in the "Yes, I want to stay updated and receive promotional emails on Xbox Series X."

In this way you will always be updated on the latest Xbox Series X news and you will be able to find out in time when the pre-orders, the release date and the price of the console will open, information not yet known but which will be revealed during 2020.

We know that Xbox Series X will be released at Christmas next year while there is still mystery regarding the price, various insiders have tried to hypothesize it in a range between 349 and 499 dollars but there are those who also think of a launch cost set at 599 dollars due to the high cost of hardware, defined by the same Microsoft of the first range as regards a home console. We just have to wait until next year to find out more about the Xbox Series X and the launch of the console.