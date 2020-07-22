Xbox Series X, game event: pre-show announcements, post-show interviews

Share it:

Are you charged for the Xbox Series X game presentation event? We are sure of it, and basically it could not be otherwise. Judging by the news that is coming, the show could prove to be even more memorable than initially predicted.

Xbox Games Showcase will kick off at 18:00 on Thursday 23 July (it will last about an hour) and will be preceded by a pre-show that will be aired from 17:00: we advise you not to underestimate it, since the good Geoff Keighley has promised that there will be "additional world premiere", or the announcement of new games never seen before.

A few minutes ago the presenter returned to Twitter to publish a trailer for the event and recap the stile. So we learn that the fun will continue after the show: at the end of the main presentation, which will host the reveal of the Halo Infinite campaign, it will be the turn of a post-show with Aaron Greenberg, head of Xbox marketing, which will offer developer interviews. An excellent opportunity to find out more details about the games featured in the Xbox Games Showcase.

In summary, this is the lineup offered to us by Keighley:

Pre-show with additional World Premiere;

Showcase with the reveal of the Halo Infinite campaign;

Post-show with Aaron Greenberg and the developers.

What do you expect from the event? Phil Spencer promised quality, quantity and variety. Our editors are waiting for you instead the inevitable marathon, which will start at 14:00 and will continue indefinitely on the Everyeye Twitch channel.