Xbox Series X: from Forza Horizon 4 to Gears 5 and Ori, here are the optimized games on nextgen

During the event on the nextgen Xbox games of July 23, the high spheres of Microsoft have confirmed that a selection of Xbox One titles will enjoy the Optimized badge for Xbox Series X and can be played with a series of technical improvements on the new console at launch .

The list released by Microsoft on the sidelines of the Xbox Games Showcase that showed the gameplay of the Halo Infinite campaign includes five titles of the current generation of cross-bred consoles, namely Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Gears Tactics, Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Sea of ​​Thieves.

Forza Horizon 4 will shoot in 4K Ultra HD at 60 fps with faster upload times and support for Quick Resume, Gears 5 instead it will exploit the potential of the Xbox Series X to offer improved upload times and 4K HDR support.

As for Gears Tactics, for its arrival on the console at the end of the year, optimizations are planned for the new console including 4K Ultra HD and 60 fps resolution, as well as a control system optimized for the joypad. Even the Moon Studios metroidvania, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, will enjoy various improvements including 4K HDR graphics at 120 Hz and 120 fps, lower latency and generally better graphics cleaning. Finally, Sea of ​​Thieves will boast Smart Delivery support and will be available on the Xbox Game Pass at the launch of the Xbox Series X. Also during the event on Microsoft's first party games, the house of Redmond has finally announced the development of the new Fable for Xbox Series X and PC with a teaser.