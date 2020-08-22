Xbox Series X: first image on the internal components of the nextgen controller

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Reinforcing the recent rumors about the Xbox Series X and S ontroller already on sale, journalist and insider Brad Sams showed a photo that “bares” Microsoft’s nextgen pad and reveals its internal components.

The image shared on social networks byExecutive Editor of BWW Media Group really leaves no room for doubt about the actual authenticity of the latest leaks: the shot captures the Xbox Series X controller (and Xbox Series S, judging by the directions on the package) with the upper part of the white plastic shell that has been removed to reveal the hardware components underlying.

Once the outer casing is removed, the Series X pad (and the rumored “budget version” known by the code name of Xbox Lockhart) seems to confirm the design continuity with the Xbox One version, the midgen revisions and the evolution offered by theXbox Elite Controller.

Compared to current Microsoft pads, however, there are differences represented by the D-Pad mechanism and the addition of the Share button, a button that will allow you to quickly capture and share the images and videos recorded in-game without having to go through the menus of the newly announced Xbox Series X New Xbox Experience interface. At the bottom of the news you will find the photo shared by Brad Sams.