Xbox Series X: exclusive first parties will also be released on Xbox One for two years

During an interview with the MCV.uk editorial team, the Xbox Game Studios manager, Matt Booty, unveiled the strategy followed by Microsoft for the first years of the Xbox Series X life cycle, especially with regard to exclusives first party.

Discussing the video games coming up on nextgen console of the house of redmond, and the support that will be guaranteed in the coming years to the vast community of users of Xbox One, Booty explained that "As we release our content over the next one to two years, all of our games will continue to run on the entire family of Xbox devices, a bit like it does on PC today. We want to make sure that if someone invests in a Xbox consoles do it with the knowledge that you've made a good investment. ".

Apart from this very important clarification, Matt Booty focuses on Xbox Series X launch games adding that "Our approach is to choose one or two Xbox Series X launch IPs to focus on and make sure they take advantage of all the console features. As far as we're concerned as Xbox Game Studios, one of these IPs will certainly be Halo Infinite , which is a great opportunity for us ".

Booty's words therefore reinforce Microsoft's will to unify the entire ecosystem of Xbox platforms, a strategy that will certainly concern services such as Xbox Game Pass or Project xCloud and, presumably, video games like Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, the blockbuster of Ninja Theory currently only available on PC and exclusively on Xbox Series X consoles.