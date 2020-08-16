Xbox Series X: Everything we know about the price

Share it:

Over the last few hours some very interesting information has emerged on the net about the possible price of Xbox Series X, the next generation Microsoft console coming next November.

In our new video, just published on Everyeye's YouTube channel, we talked about the cost of the console calculated by users based on the details released by Monster Energy, a company that announced a competition linked to Halo Infinite and through which a lot of consoles will be given away. Since the total value of the prizes and the number of Xbox Series X that can be won has been made official, someone has used this data to find out the possible purchase price of the next-gen console of the Redmond giant.

