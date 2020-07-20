Xbox Series X, event on games: marathon on July 23 on Twitch, don't miss out!

Share it:

Here we are! Or rather, almost there, Microsoft will show i this week Xbox Series X games in action as part of the Xbox Games Showcase event scheduled for July 23rd at 18:00. Could we not take the opportunity for an afternoon marathon?

Thursday from 14:00 we will be live on the Tey channel of Everyeye.it throughout the afternoon, with many guests, ready to cheer you up the day waiting for see and comment live on the Xbox Series X event of July. There will therefore be room for anticipations, comments, analysis of rumors and expectations.

So many rumors surrounding the Microsoft showcase, we know for sure that we will see the gameplay of the Halo Infinite campaign, but what else can we expect? According to the insiders, ample space for the games of the internal studios with many welcome returns, in particular the names of Fable, Perfect Dark and Forza Motorsport, we will surely know more about projects announced and / or already released as Everwild di Rare and Gears 5 of The Coalition.

According to Geoff Keighley the Xbox event will be memorable and the Canadian journalist has made it clear how the house of Redmond really put a lot of meat on the fire for this appointment. We are therefore waiting for you on Thursday 23rd July on Twitch from 2.00 pm, very forbidden to miss