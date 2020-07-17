Xbox Series X: event of the games at 1080p / 60fps, but it will also be loaded in 4K

Share it:

Today, the leaders of the Xbox are rather talkative: after the intervention of Phil Spencer, who outlined the future strategy of the Microsoft gaming division, placing the accent, among other things, on the arrival of Project xCloud in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate without additional costs, Aaron Greenberg's statement also arrived.

Xbox Marketing Manager unveiled some new information about the Xbox Series X game presentation event, which will air starting from 18:00 on Thursday 23 July. Greenberg, first of all, confirmed that new productions will be announced and a new look will be offered on those already announced in the past, one on all Halo Infinite. He then revealed that the actual event will be preceded by an hour-long pre-show conducted by 17:00 by Geoff Keighley on YouTube Gaming: we can expect announcements, predictions and interventions from some of the content creators active on the Mountain View platform.

The actual show will air on the official Xbox channels on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter. On YouTube it will come transmitted at 1080p and 60 frames per second, but immediately after the deadline the corresponding VoD version in 4K and 60fps will also be loaded, which will allow us to get an even more precise idea of ​​the graphic potential of Xbox Series X. Finally, it has been specified that among the languages ​​supported on YouTube there will also be the Italian one.