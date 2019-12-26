Xbox Series X: Digital Foundry tries to speculate on its power and hardware specifications

Share it:

After admiring the fan made packs of the Xbox Series X games, we ideally dive back into the nextgen to find out what the Digital Foundry guys think about the power of the next Microsoft console and its hypothetical hardware specifications.

Not being able to draw on the official documentation of the house of Redmond or even on the projects of the American technological giant, the DF collective relies on the Phil Spencer statements about the power of the Xbox Series X and the differences from the current generation of Xbox platforms.

Starting from Spencer's comparison between the power of Series X with that of Xbox One and Xbox One X, in exquisitely numerical terms the future console of Microsoft should boast among the 10.4 and 12.2 TeraFLOPStechnically lower than the 13 TeraFLOPS of PS5 ventilated by the rumors on the dev kit of the Sony platform.

Net of considerations on the computational power of Series X GPU and CPU, the boss of the Xbox division of Microsoft reiterated that the nextgen console will benefit from a greater optimization guaranteed, for example, by the proprietary technology of the Variable Rate Shading and by theSuperfast SSD.

It is no coincidence, in fact, that the Digital Foundry editorial team highlights the enormous difference represented by the use of new NVMe memories in the console field: even compared to Xbox One X, in fact, the SSDs equipped with the Xbox Series X should give them a speed of access to data well 40 times higherhence the enthusiastic tones used by developers, producers and operators in the sector in describing the leap in performance made possible by the memories of the nextgen platforms.

The last food for thought provided by DF concerns the launch price of the Xbox Series X: according to the analysts of Digital Foundry, in fact, the console could be sold to 500 dollars. Take a look at the video that stands out at the beginning of the article and tell us what you think about it.