Xbox Series X: Digital Foundry suggests the possible evolution of the GPU

Richard Leadbetter of Digital Foundry published a substantial article trying to assume the evolution of the Xbox Series X GPU starting from the (few) details released by Microsoft and the alleged dimensions of the console.

Leadbetter starts by examining the size and shape of the Xbox Series X, in his opinion everything has been designed to ensure that the system can cool to the fullest "a very powerful hardware". The source assumes that the GPU can be more complex and articulated compared to the AMD Navi cards released in 2019 and this theory is also reflected in some rumors that would like Microsoft to point to the 12 TeraFLOPS for Xbox Series X, at least this would be the internal goal set by the Redmond company.

Hypothetically, the console's standard GPU could be larger, have a higher clock speed and higher hardware complexity compared to models already known ships, besides being able to count on a section dedicated to Ray Tracing. However, as mentioned, only hypotheses and as much as Digital Foundry is a decidedly accurate source, it is possible that the provisions of Leadbetter do not actually correspond to reality.

We will discover the actual Xbox Series X technical features in the course of 2020, apparently the presentation of the console is expected in spring, with the launch set for the autumn.