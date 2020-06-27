Xbox Series X: Designer Jason Ronald teases Sony and PS5's Variable Frequency

Share it:

During an interview granted to Xataka editorial staff by Jason Ronald, the Xbox Series X designer illustrated the potential of Microsoft's nextgen console by indirectly pulling PS5 and its Variable Frequency into play.

In discussing the choices made by the team of engineers, programmers and designers of the Redmond house who shaped the Xbox Series X hardware, Ronald focused (albeit only indirectly) on one of the competition's workhorses, namely the Variable Frequency of PlayStation 5.

During the interview with the Latin American technological magazine, Ronald said that "we could have adopted forced clocks or variable frequencies (in the design of Xbox Series X, ed): the reality is that all of this would have made it more difficult for developers to optimize the games, even if this would have allowed us to increase TeraFlops, for example. But you know, it's a factor that isn't all that important. The important thing is the gaming experience that the developers will be able to create ".

Unlike the choice made with PS5 by Sony designers directed by Mark Cerny, with Xbox Series X the team led by Jason Ronald decided not to take a variable frequency approach for integrate hardware and software through the system described by Microsoft as Xbox Velocity Architecture.