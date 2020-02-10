Xbox Series X: check the first image of the alleged dashboard on the network

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The well-known insider Idle Sloth publishes on Twitter the first image (complete with video) of the hypothetical dashboard of the Xbox Series X, the nextgen console from Microsoft arriving at the end of 2020.

If Phil Spencer already has an Xbox Scarlett at home, then the odds that the Xbox Series X dev kit software will include a preliminary version of the console Home are not that remote, as some members of the Twitter community point out that they replied to Idle Sloth's double message with the photo and video of the alleged XSX dashboard. Among the social commentators however skepticism prevails, especially as a function of the now unsustainable number of rumors and pseudo-leaks released on the net over the last few months by anonymous sources not better specified.

Also for this reason, as happened in the past, we urge you to take this new rumor for what it is, or an indiscretion not supported by any official source. Definitely more interesting (and certainly more truthful) than this hypothetical leak are the considerations that the leaders of PlayFab, a new subsidiary of the Xbox Game Studios specialized in the development of cloud technologies, they wanted to share about the retro-compatible games for Xbox Series X with better textures thanks to the use of one Neural AI.