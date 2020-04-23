Xbox Series X charges Gears 5 four times faster than Xbox One

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

G

ears 5 loads 4 times faster in Xbox Series X than on Xbox One, without a single change in the game code.

Speaking to Windows Central about the benefits of the new hardware, The Coalition Technical Director Mike Rayner quantified everything the studio is gaining regarding the upcoming console: "With the Xbox Series X, we reduced our load by more than 4 times without any code changes.".

Rayner explained that, "With the new DirectStorage APIs and new hardware decompression, we can further improve I / O performance and reduce CPU overhead, which are essential for fast loading.".

The essence of Rayner's comments, and the article as a whole, is that Microsoft's work to improve I / O performance, and how it affects load times, is one of the console's most important developments.

"We have come to expect generational leaps in CPU, GPU and memory performance with each generation"Rayner says. "Xbox Series X far exceeds these expectations. As a game developer, one of the most exciting improvements that far exceeds expectations is the massive I / O enhancements to Xbox Series X.".

The next-generation version of Gears 5 that Rayner mentions is not just a test of technology; It will also be a launch game for the Xbox Series X and will be available as a free update for those who already own it.

We've already seen a demonstration of the basic improvement in Xbox Series X load times (above), and that's one of several technology updates Microsoft is promoting for its next machine.

Xbox Series X is slated for launch in late 2020. And, at this point, we already know the specs for the console, we have a guess as to its price based on those specs, and even a full comparison to PS5. What we know much less about is Xbox Series X games.

Source