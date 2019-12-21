Xbox Series X at the Game Awards: a fake script to keep the announcement secret!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The period immediately prior to the performance of the The Game Awards 2019 saw a large number of rumors and rumors chasing each other: none of these, however, had imagined the possible presentation of news related to the next-gen to the show.

In this regard, during a telephone interview issued to the editorial staff of Variety, Geoff Keighley revealed that the show's organizing team has taken a number of precautions to avoid information leaks. Referring to the presentation of the Xbox Series X designin particular, the Canadian journalist shared a nice anecdote. In fact, it seems that for the entire duration of the rehearsals of the The Game Awards ceremony, Phil Spencer used a fake script, made ad hoc. In the latter, the presentation of the next-gen console had been replaced by an announcement relating to the service Xbox Game Pass. In fact, Keighely confides, the first time Phil Spencer talked about Xbox Series X on stage … it was during the live show!

The precautions taken seem to have had their effect: both the presentation trailer of the Microsoft console and the reveal of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 have indeed caught the audience by surprise! Staying on the Xbox Series X theme, Phil Spencer recently said that the console design offers many possibilities in terms of Limited Edition.