Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass: Phil Spencer wants to speed up access to games

Following the surprise reveal of the Xbox Series X, the definitive name of the next-gen Microsoft previously known as "Project Scarlett", the team of the House of Redmond shared several interesting hardware information.

Phil Spencerin particular, has communicated some of the goals that the Xbox division aims to achieve with the next generation of consoles. Among these, in addition to the desire to offer the public an Xbox Series X as silent as Xbox One, there seem to be interesting goals connected with the use of the subscription service Xbox Game Pass.

During an interview granted to the editorial staff of GameSpotIn fact, Spencer has highlighted how the number of titles available to gamers has changed over time. The Microsoft service, for example, allows users to explore an extensive video game library. "There are several things we want to work on make it easier to try your next game – said Spencer – (…) Download times are a problem, the time it takes to get in-game, loading times, this kind of thing".

The Xbox Game Pass catalog is constantly evolving: for example, during the month of December 2019, the service will see the arrival of The Witcher and Pillars of Eternity.