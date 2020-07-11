Xbox Series X and the surprises of the July 23 event: Phil Spencer talks about it

Share it:

After criticizing the model of the consoles with exclusive games, Phil Spencer has offered important advances on the surprises that await us at the event on the Xbox Series X games on 23 July.

"Yesterday I spent the whole day going through all the parts of the show that we will organize on July 23rd", began the boss of the Xbox division in his interview with GamesIndustry.biz where he discussed the surprises that await viewers of this important digital show connected to Summer Game Fest.

While not unbuttoning and revealing the names of some of the games that will be shown at the event, Spencer outlines the Microsoft vision and states that "my role is different now. I can sit and look at it with the eyes of a consumer. One of the things that really affects me (the Xbox Game Studios, editor's note) is the creative diversity of our portfolio. Obviously I'm an Xbox fan, but don't want to hear talk like 'are we a console full of shooters?', Or 'do we show Gears, Halo, Forza, and then Gears, Halo and Forza again' ?. I know all the memes that concern us. But I look at what our teams have built in recent years, the things we will show and the projects that will come out by the end of this year are really high quality, with a great diversification that also entails creative risks ".

According to Phil Spencer, therefore, the event on Xbox games on July 23 will not only focus on the "workhorses" of the house of Redmond as Halo Infinite but will also reveal the original and innovative video games. Spencer's reference to time window of late 2020moreover, it would seem to suggest Microsoft's will to focus the attention of fans on the games that will debut on the market in coincidence with theXbox Series X released later this year and, according to rumors and increasingly frequent leaks, of Xbox Lockhart or Series S.